iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Stock Position Decreased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 148,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,135,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. 2,555,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,335. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

