iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,531,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.