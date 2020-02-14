iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,486 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.01% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $496,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.01. 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $191.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

