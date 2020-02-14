Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$0.25 target price on Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 208,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.29.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.