Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$0.25 target price on Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 208,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.29.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

