Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) a €50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

ISR stock opened at €50.30 ($58.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51. Isra Vision has a 1 year low of €26.80 ($31.16) and a 1 year high of €45.90 ($53.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

