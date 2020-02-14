LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 380,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,322. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.26.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 80.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

