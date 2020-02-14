Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.15-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. Materion also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 136,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,544. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Materion has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.