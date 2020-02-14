Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.04, 188,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 130,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Transcription Billing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 42,571 shares of company stock valued at $240,625 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

