Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $3.70 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.