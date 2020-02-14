Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.71

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $16.31. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 337,917 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$17.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

About Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

