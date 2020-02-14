Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 324.10 ($4.26) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 308.40 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.