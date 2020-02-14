Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of mid single digits (cons +5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Moody’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.64.

Shares of MCO traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.83. The company had a trading volume of 931,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.77. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $166.01 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

