Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Morgan Sindall Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Sindall Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695 ($22.30).

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.86) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,731.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,387.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $859.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,833.68 ($24.12).

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit