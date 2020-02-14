Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Morgan Sindall Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Sindall Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695 ($22.30).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.86) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,731.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,387.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $859.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,833.68 ($24.12).

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.