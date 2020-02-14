Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 115 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 116 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

