Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. ValuEngine raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

