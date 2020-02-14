Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $5.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.80 to $23.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.50 to $28.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.94. 635,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,367. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $322,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 71.4% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

