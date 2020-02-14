Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%.

OFLX stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. 17,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077. The stock has a market cap of $954.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.87.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

