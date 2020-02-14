Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. 3,809,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

