Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,619 shares during the period. Tallgrass Energy accounts for 2.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Tallgrass Energy worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 783,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

