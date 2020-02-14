Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $12.21 on Friday, reaching $122.80. 10,380,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

