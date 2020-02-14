Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $54,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,927,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,209,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

