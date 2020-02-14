Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 7,325 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $6,626,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $93.30. 1,433,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

