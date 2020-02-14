Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 76,850 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,850 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 881,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,919,000 after buying an additional 107,774 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102,808 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 7,081,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,534,391. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

