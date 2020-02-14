Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,633. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.50, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

