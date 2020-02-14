Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Boston Partners grew its stake in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265,484 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,455,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 675.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,054. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

