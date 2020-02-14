Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 520,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

