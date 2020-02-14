Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 114,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 76,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,925,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,209,346. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.