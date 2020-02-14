PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,256,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSE:ISD remained flat at $$15.64 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,420. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

