PrairieSky Royalty’s (PREKF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

PREKF stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

