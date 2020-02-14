Radware Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,212 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,231% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radware by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 299,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,888. Radware has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.