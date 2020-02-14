RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given $33.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RAPT Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Svennilson Peter purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,118,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $448,000.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,516. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

