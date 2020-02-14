Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.21. 86,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,658. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of -42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other news, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit