Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.21. 86,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,658. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of -42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other news, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

