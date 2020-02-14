Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases Shares of 52,800 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.29. 693,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,366. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.