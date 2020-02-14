Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 356 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.09. 1,719,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $177.01 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

