Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.30. 1,109,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.77 and a 200-day moving average of $258.79. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

