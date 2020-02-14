Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Short Interest Update

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of REXN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. 216,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,310. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

