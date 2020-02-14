Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58,684 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

MUS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.98. 49,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,597. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

