Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,048 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd makes up 2.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 311,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,753. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.