Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 117,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.45. 166,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

