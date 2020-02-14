Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $853,000 in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

