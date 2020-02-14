Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 22,210 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the third quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 4,513.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period.

JRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 311,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,931. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $10.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

