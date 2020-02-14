Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Rogers Sugar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Rogers Sugar from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$5.38. 461,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.32 million and a PE ratio of -67.25. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.54 and a one year high of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -450.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,828.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,303 shares of company stock worth $41,321 over the last 90 days.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

