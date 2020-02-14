Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) to a sector performer rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Consort Medical to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of CSRT opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.28 million and a PE ratio of 127.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,021.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 870.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Consort Medical has a 1 year low of GBX 702 ($9.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

In other Consort Medical news, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29), for a total value of £1,949.30 ($2,564.19).

About Consort Medical

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

