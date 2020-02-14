Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion.Ryder System also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $40.12. 2,525,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

