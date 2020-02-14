S & U’s (SUS) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get S & U alerts:

Shares of LON SUS opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.57) on Tuesday. S & U has a 52-week low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,460 ($32.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,149.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,122.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from S & U’s previous dividend of $34.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. S & U’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.