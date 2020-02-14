Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,597 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $85,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,213. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

