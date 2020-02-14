Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 88,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBCF. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

