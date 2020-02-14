Sei Investments Co. Acquires 126,758 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,758 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $187,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 88,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 3,704,791 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

