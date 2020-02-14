Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $255,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 871,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,994. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

