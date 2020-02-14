Sei Investments Co. Has $372.31 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,509 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $372,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.49.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $219.63. 10,669,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

